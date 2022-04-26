The Los Angeles Rams Release Incredible Video For The NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams dropped a video for the ages Tuesday morning ahead of the NFL draft starting.

The Rams have become famous in the NFL for trading away first round picks, and the team doesn’t have a first round pick this year or next after trading for Matthew Stafford. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the strategy paid off because they won the Super Bowl, and their draft video trolled the entire league. Give it a watch below. It’s outstanding.

The real blockbuster of the offseason. ‘On the Clock’, A #RamsHouse Production pic.twitter.com/z5Yje8Xq3w — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 26, 2022

That video is honestly better than 95% of the garbage that comes out of Hollywood these days. If that was a trailer for a real movie, I would 100% be in.

The fact Dennis Quaid and Josh Holloway starred in it is nothing short of incredible. Whenever you can include a couple legit NFL stars in your draft video, you have to do it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

It’s also worth mentioning that Los Angeles’ strategy of trading away picks for star players seems to work very well. Every other team focuses on building through the draft and the Rams do the exact opposite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

As soon as they got the final piece, a great quarterback, they rolled to a Super Bowl. Maybe, just maybe, some other teams should think about replicating their template.

I loved how the video included soundbites from people trashing the franchise. Never forget the receipts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Props to the Rams for dropping a truly entertaining video about taking over the draft. It was definitely worth the price of admission.