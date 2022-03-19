Editorial

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Agrees To A Massive Extension

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly Hall react after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Matthew Stafford has agreed to a huge extension with the Rams.

The Rams announced Saturday that the franchise has agreed to an extension with the star passer and he’s going to make a ton of money! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal is a four-year extension worth up to $160 million. The Super Bowl champion quarterback gets $135 million in guaranteed money.

As a Lions fan, I couldn’t be happier for Stafford. If there’s anyone who deserves it, it’s him. After wasting more than a decade of his career in Detroit, Stafford is finally on a winning franchise and he has a ring.

Now, it’s time for him to get paid and swim in money! With this deal, that’s exactly what the Rams have given him.

I hope Stafford wins a few more rings before his career is over. He’s an incredible quarterback, and it’s been awesome watching him dominate in Los Angeles.