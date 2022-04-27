Biden Official Tapped To Head DHS’s New ‘Disinformation’ Board Peddled Disinformation

The official tapped to head the Department of Homeland Security’s newly formed “Disinformation Governance Board” attempted to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story.

“We should view it [Hunter Biden’s laptop] as a Trump campaign product,” Nina Jankowicz, told ABC News in October 2020.

Jankowicz is currently a fellow at the Wilson Center who describes herself as an “internationally-recognized expert on disinformation and democratization” on her website, confirmed she was taking the job in a post on Twitter Wednesday in the wake of a Politico report on her appointment.

She has advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in the past, according to Politico. (RELATED: From ‘Russian Disinformation’ To ‘We Don’t Comment On The Laptop’: White House’s Messaging On Hunter Biden’s Laptop Quietly Shifts)

Cat’s out of the bag: here’s what I’ve been up to the past two months, and why I’ve been a bit quiet on here. Honored to be serving in the Biden Administration @DHSgov and helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts. https://t.co/uN20vl7qqV pic.twitter.com/JEn4FqLdck — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) April 27, 2022

She described the newly-minted board as “an internal mechanism working to better coordinate the Department’s work to counter disinformation” while protecting “free expression, privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties” in a LinkedIn post.

“[P]eople confident of the veracity of these files would allow this review,” she added on Twitter.

Twitter locked the New York Post’s account and prohibited sharing links to the newspaper’s report on the contents of the laptop’s hard drive in October 2020.

During the second presidential debate, Jankowicz posted that Biden cited “50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op.”

Multiple corporate media outlets authenticated the laptop in March, nearly a year-and-a-half after a key email was verified by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Jankowicz also raised concerns about Musk’s purchase of Twitter during an April 16 interview on National Public Radio.

“I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities all around the world,” she said.

Jankowicz did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

