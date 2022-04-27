Editorial

NCAA President Mark Emmert Announces He’s Stepping Down

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 29: NCAA President Dr. Mark Emmert speaks to the media during media day for the 2018 Men's NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome on March 29, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
NCAA president Mark Emmert is leaving the house!

The man responsible for overseeing the NCAA will step down once a replacement has been tapped or by June 30, 2023, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes. I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis,” Emmert explained in a statement, according to the same report.

Well, you won’t see me shed any tears about this situation! I absolutely despise the NCAA and I have thought for a very long time it’s one of the most disgraceful organizations in all of sports.

The NCAA has been responsible for sticking its boot on the throats of college athletes for many different reasons, but none were worse than stopping athletes from profiting.

College athletes can now profit through NIL, but that’s only a new thing as of this past year. For far too long, we saw players get suspended for taking money, and the NCAA is to blame for that.

Furthermore, football fans don’t have expansion, and while that’s not entirely the NCAA’s fault, the organization is definitely not innocent in the whole situation.

Instead of celebrating Emmert leaving, maybe we should ask why the NCAA exists or as any governing power at all.

Trust me, I have champagne ready to roll if the NCAA collapses or gets a major overhaul. It’s what the fans want to see! So, good riddance Emmert and I’ll say the same about whoever replaces him.