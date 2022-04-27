NCAA President Mark Emmert Announces He’s Stepping Down

NCAA president Mark Emmert is leaving the house!

The man responsible for overseeing the NCAA will step down once a replacement has been tapped or by June 30, 2023, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes. I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis,” Emmert explained in a statement, according to the same report.

Breaking: NCAA President Mark Emmert will step down by June 2023, the NCAA announced. https://t.co/CjkzgpJO6t — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2022

Well, you won’t see me shed any tears about this situation! I absolutely despise the NCAA and I have thought for a very long time it’s one of the most disgraceful organizations in all of sports.

The NCAA has been responsible for sticking its boot on the throats of college athletes for many different reasons, but none were worse than stopping athletes from profiting.

NCAA President Mark Emmert will be stepping down in June 2023 pic.twitter.com/xGPUulZqJy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2022

College athletes can now profit through NIL, but that’s only a new thing as of this past year. For far too long, we saw players get suspended for taking money, and the NCAA is to blame for that.

NCAA president Mark Emmert thinks being a university leader is the hardest job in America. During my years in college, I found most administrators to be overpaid, under-talented babysitters. Literally any job is more impressive. pic.twitter.com/VVJQyHdyXW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2021

Furthermore, football fans don’t have expansion, and while that’s not entirely the NCAA’s fault, the organization is definitely not innocent in the whole situation.

Instead of celebrating Emmert leaving, maybe we should ask why the NCAA exists or as any governing power at all.

Mark Emmert is stepping down as President of the NCAA, per release. He will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 26, 2022

Trust me, I have champagne ready to roll if the NCAA collapses or gets a major overhaul. It’s what the fans want to see! So, good riddance Emmert and I’ll say the same about whoever replaces him.