REVIEW: HBO’s New Limited Series ‘We Own This City’ Is Awesome

HBO’s new series “We Own this City” is outstanding.

The highly-anticipated limited series follows the true story of a massive corruption scandal in the Baltimore Police Department, and Jon Bernthal stars as the main problem police officer. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who are unaware of the case the series is based on, just search Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force on Google. Trust me, there’s more than enough reading to keep you busy for a long time.

Without spoiling anything, I can say the premiere episode is a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart and is filmed in a very interesting way.

The viewer knows right away that things went south on these cops and then through flashbacks and such, the entire story starts to flesh itself out.

Furthermore, this is the same network that brought fans “The Wire,” which was also about cops and crime in Baltimore.

If you love crime shows about criminals and corrupt cops, I can’t recommend “We Own this City” enough. Not only is it a true story, but it’s just a damn good show that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

During a conversation about the limited series, I was asked if it was more or less anti-police propaganda. It’s definitely not woke garbage. Remember, this all happened in real life and the scandal surrounding the GTTF was real and incredibly embarrassing for Baltimore.

So, if you need something great to watch, I suggest you give “We Own this City” a shot!