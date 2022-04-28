Biden Quietly Rips Reporters Not Asking ‘Relevant Questions’

President Joe Biden appeared to mumble that the press “never ask relevant questions” at a White House conference with small business owners Thursday.

The president attended a roundtable event along with five small business owners where he touted what the administration is calling a “small business boom,” which contributed to a spike in job creation last year, CNN reported. At the roundtable’s conclusion, he appeared to rip the reporters attempting to ask questions as his team ushered them out of the room.

“They never ask relevant questions,” he mumbled, according to the Post Millennial.

The president touted the creation of 5.4 million new businesses — 20% more than any other year ever recorded — which he claimed was due in large-part to the American Rescue Plan. He then said businesses with fewer than 50 workers created 1.9 million new employment opportunities in the last year. (RELATED: ‘You’re Playing A Game With Me’: Biden Snaps At CBS Reporter Asking About Deterrence)

“We have every indication that this trend is going to continue,” he said. “The reason for that is because we’re giving people financial security to take a risk and pursue their small-business dreams.”

He then criticized Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-point “Rescue America” plan, claiming it will tax half the country’s small business owners an additional $1,200. He then said the GOP wants middle-class families to pay more in taxes while giving breaks to large corporations.

The president has received backlash for previously making negative comments toward reporters, most notably to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, whom he called a “stupid son of a bitch” on hot mic in January. Doocy attempted to ask Biden about the potential impact inflation would have for Democrats in the midterm elections.

Biden later called Doocy to tell him the remarks were “nothing personal,” which the Fox News reporter accepted.