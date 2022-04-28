Lane Kiffin Embarrassingly Drives Around Potential Transfer Jaylon Robinson

Lane Kiffin might want to rethink what kind of videos of himself he allows to be filmed.

In a video tweeted by transfer target Jaylon Robinson, who was a receiver for UCF, the Ole Miss football coach was driving him around in a Rolls Royce pretending to be his Uber driver. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the outrageously cringe video below.

Look, I like Lane Kiffin and I really like Ole Miss and the fans. Ole Miss fans are among the best in the nation, and I spent an awesome weekend down in Oxford back in 2017.

I only have nice things to say about fans of the Rebels, and Kiffin is one of my favorite people in all of college football. So, if you’re an Ole Miss fan reading this, please don’t take it the wrong way.

You’re still all great in my eyes.

However, this is such a cringeworthy look from Kiffin. He’s an SEC football coach and a damn good one. He should act the part if he wants to be taken seriously.

Do you think you’d ever catch Nick Saban doing something like this? The answer to that is no, and anyone who says differently is kidding themselves.

Again, I like Kiffin and Ole Miss is lucky to have him in Oxford. That’s why he should be above this nonsense. Think I’m wrong? Let me know!