Lane Kiffin Tweets Hilarious ‘#PortalKing’ Photo

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin recently had a tweet for the ages.

The popular football coach has been stacking his roster using the transfer portal. Most notably, he added former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Massive QB Transfer Sends Shockwaves Through The SEC And College Football https://t.co/mWS64aBM4X — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2022

Well, Kiffin isn’t ignorant of the fact he’s dominating in the portal. He tweeted a photoshopped image of himself appearing to be Joe Exotic from “Tiger King,” and captioned it, “#PortalKing.”

Check out the hilarious image below.

You have to give Lane Kiffin credit for dominating Twitter in the fashion he does. The man knows how to move the needle, and there’s no coach in America more entertaining on social media than him.

That’s just a fact. Whenever he hits the send button, it generally results in some laughs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

He’s also very self-aware, which makes the situation that much funnier. How many other coaches would have ever tweeted something like this? The answer is not many at all!

Yet, Kiffin is more than willing to have some fun with the fact he’s a major college football coach. After all, it’s football!

It’s supposed to be fun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Props to Kiffin for giving fans something to laugh about. I hope he keeps that energy for years to come.