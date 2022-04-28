Matthew Stafford Praises Odell Beckham Jr., Says The Rams Still Want Him On The Team

Matthew Stafford wants Odell Beckham Jr. to remain on the Rams.

OBJ was an injection of energy into the Rams during the team’s championship run last season, but he suffered an ACL tear in the Super Bowl against the Bengals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, nobody knows what the future holds for the talented receiver, but the face of the franchise responsible for slinging the ball wants him to stay on the roster.

Stafford said the following about OBJ during a recent ESPN appearance, according to BroBible:

I’ve been in contact with him, both checking on his knee, his new addition to his family, and just letting him know that we’d love to still have him. It was an unbelievable blessing to get the chance to play with a talented player like that and honestly, such a great teammate. He was awesome from the second he stepped into our facility, which was a tough situation to learn as much as he had to learn as quickly as he did. It was really impressive to watch him go out there and do his thing and hopefully we get some more time together.

While it’s unclear right now what OBJ will do and where he’ll play after he heals up, I think sticking with the Rams makes the most sense.

Los Angeles has kept most of its core intact after winning the Super Bowl, and it’s clear OBJ and Stafford have an outstanding connection.

After struggling in Cleveland with Baker Mayfield, the star receiver pretty much caught fire from the jump with Stafford and the Rams.

He likely doesn’t need more money, and that means he might take a team friendly deal to keep playing with Stafford. In fact, I’d bet on it.

Whenever the face of the franchise endorses you sticking around, it’s a great sign for your future!