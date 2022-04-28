Editorial

NBC Goes Viral For Highly Unfortunate Choice Of Words About ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner

Screenshot/YouTube/Jeopardy

Twitter users slammed NBC News this week for their comments on “Jeopardy!” contestant Mattea Roach.

Mattea Roach has won 17 consecutive games of the hit TV show, amassing a grand prize of $396,182, the New York Post reported. Roach has won more than any other Canadian contestant in the history of the show, NBC noted in their coverage.

“The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in ‘Jeopardy!’ history,” NBC News captioned the article on Twitter.

In the article, NBC reporters continued to focus on Roach’s sexuality. “And as Roach breaks ‘Jeopardy!’ records, she’s also amounted another noteworthy accolade. Roach, who is a lesbian, according to her Twitter account, has become the game show’s latest LGBTQ sensation,” NBC wrote in the piece.

The Blue-check Twitter mafia were not the only ones annoyed that NBC felt the need to discuss Roach’s sexuality. Other users pointed out the grammatical errors within NBC’s Tweet. (RELATED: Musk Trolls Trump)

The Canadians had the most severe response, with the official Halifax News & Info Twitter account sharing some choice words for NBC. Roach hails from Halifax, Nova Scotia, according to TV Insider.

NBC has yet to make any public statements regarding the backlash to the tweet, the NY Post noted. The account was Tweeting as of Thursday morning.