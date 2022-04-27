Musk Trolls Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk trolled former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, taking a dig at Trump’s platform TRUTH Social.

“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Musk wrote in response to a post he’d shared 12 hours earlier about how TRUTH Social was beating Twitter and TikTok on the Apple Store. (RELATED: ‘Thoughtful Moderation’: Leaked Audio Reportedly From Twitter Board Meeting Released By Project Veritas)

Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Musk followed up again, writing “Should be called Trumpet instead!”

Should be called Trumpet instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

The billionaire even took the time to respond to a handful of responses, such as one from gamer “Klean” who wrote, “nothing sus about this app. It’s obviously to tell us the truth.” Musk responded with two laughing emojis.

President Trump announced the creation of TRUTH Social in October 2021. The platform’s inception came as Trump was banned from using platforms like Twitter, along with a slue of other users who reportedly violated Twitter’s user guidelines. Examples of banned, “locked out,” and suspended users include the Babylon Bee, Project Veritas and James O’Keefe, and Fox News host and Daily Caller founder Tucker Carlson.

Many people have voiced concerns over Musk’s purchase of Twitter, including Twitter’s own lawyers who reportedly cried when they heard the news. One commentator even went so far as to call Musk’s purchase racist, despite Musk being the first African American immigrant to own a social media platform.