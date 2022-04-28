REPORT: The Jaguars Are Trying To Trade Out Of The Top Spot

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly trying to trade out of the top spot in the NFL draft.

The Jaguars currently hold the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, and there are a handful of options that could make sense at number one.

The NFL Draft Starts Thursday Night. Here’s Where Fans Can Watch All The Action https://t.co/nvHAMTqDYY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2022

However, Jacksonville is trying to dump the pick before the draft gets underway, according to ProFootballTalk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

There’s just one major problem right now and the problem is that they can’t find anyone interested in trading for the pick!

The Jaguars would like to slide down from No. 1, but they can’t find a trader partner. https://t.co/MG0HqftxnP — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2022

Well, are you all ready for a ton of chaos tonight when the draft gets underway? Trading the first overall pick in the draft would send shockwaves through the league, but the fact the Jags can’t find a trade partner is an indicator of just how weak this class is.

Generally speaking, you have three or four clear cut studs in any given draft class. After that, you have 15-20 great starters and a bunch of other solid players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

In this draft, there are zero clear cut studs and about a dozen great starters. So, why would a team trade a bunch of draft picks to go to number one when there isn’t a bonafide star to grab?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

Will a trade happen before the draft starts? I have no idea, but I’m fired up and ready to roll. Make sure to tune in at 8:00 EST on ABC, ESPN or the NFL Network to watch it all go down!