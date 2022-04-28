Viral Video Shows Obliterated Russian Tanks And Armor In Ukraine

An incredible video shows Russian armor burning in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Russian tanks and armor were engulfed by flames after an attack carried out by Ukrainian forces. You can watch the incredible video below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Longer video showing Ukrainian artillery strikes on those Russian tanks and BMPs. 3/https://t.co/v69kJrT2IH pic.twitter.com/17hIfVEbev — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 27, 2022

You just love to see it, don’t you? You just love to see the Russians taking losses in Ukraine. I guess that’s what happens when you invade a country.

If you play stupid games, you will eventually win stupid prizes. Rolling tanks and your forces into Ukraine is about as stupid as it gets.

Now, the Russians have certainly taken some ground, but Putin and his forces have had to pay an incredibly high price to get that done.

Every video that comes out is also a reminder that the Ukrainians have no intention of giving up without a fight. They’re forcing the Russians to pay for every inch in blood.

As I’ve said too many times to count, if you’re invaded, the only option on the table is to go full “Red Dawn,” and that’s exactly what the good people of Ukraine are doing.

Make sure to check back for the latest war videos out of Ukraine as we have them. You know I’ll keep bringing them all to you.