Musk Says Dems Have Been ‘Hijacked By Extremists’

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk said Thursday that Democrats have been “hijacked by extremists” amid backlash over his purchase of the social media platform.

Musk originally tweeted a diagram showing how liberals have gone to the far left over the past decade or so, leaving people like Musk, who once leaned left, now leaning right of center.

Twitter user Tim Urban began a thread in which he explained that while those on the right have moved farther right than the left among those in Washington, the “small group on the far left has become very ‘culturally’ powerful & out of fear, the rest of the left has often allowed them to speak (and make policies) for the whole left.”

Urban added the “left is in a sense being held hostage by their extreme wing,” which alienates moderate Democrats, like those who voted for former President Barack Obama. (RELATED: ‘FCC FTW’: Commissioner Rips ‘Absurd’ Claim Gov’t Can Block Musk’s Purchase Of Twitter)

Musk then chimed in.

“I strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists.”

Musk also tweeted early Friday morning that “the far left hates everyone, themselves included.”

“But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love,” he tweeted.

Musk finalized the deal Monday with Twitter to purchase the platform for a whopping $44 billion, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.