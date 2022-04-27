WaPo Tries To Attack Saagar Enjeti, Gets Ratio’d Into Oblivion

The Washington Post attempted to attack reporter Saagar Enjeti on Wednesday after he tweeted out a Politico article detailing how a top Twitter executive cried about Elon Musk’s takeover.

Enjeti, a former reporter for the Daily Caller, tweeted a screenshot of an article titled “Twitter’s top lawyer reassures staff, cries during meeting about Musk takeover” with the caption “Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan’s podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover” on Tuesday.

Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan’s podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover pic.twitter.com/WCYmzNEMNt — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 26, 2022

Musk responded that “suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate.”

The Washington Post’s Elizabeth Dwoskin, however, appeared to try and attack Enjeti’s tweet as stoking racism, publishing a story claiming after Musk bought Twitter, he began “using his megaphone to help target Twitter employees, prompting a barrage of attacks (including racist ones) from his fans.”

NEW: Two days into Musk buying Twitter, he’s using his megaphone to help target Twitter employees, prompting a barrage of attacks (including racist ones) from his fans.

Twitter workers have repeatedly asked management for protection from this scenario. https://t.co/zfTXhKSeVn — Elizabeth Dwoskin (@lizzadwoskin) April 27, 2022

Dwoskin’s tweet received over 2,400 comments compared to 180 likes at the time of publication.

The story mentioned Enjeti’s tweet, prompting him to fire back Wednesday.

“WAPO says I did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Complete BS, they emailed *my producer* at 2am EST … 7 hours after @elonmusk replied to my tweet with the following RIDICULOUS questions,” Enjeti began in the Twitter thread. (RELATED: ‘Thoughtful Moderation’: Leaked Audio Reportedly From Twitter Board Meeting Released By Project Veritas)

Dwoskin asked whether Enjeti has “any concern that mentioning a specific Twitter executive could result in attacks on that exec?” and whether Enjeti has any “responsibilities” after one Twitter user allegedly made a racist comment against Gadde. Dwoskin also asked what Enjeti hopes “to accomplish by calling out Gadde and getting Elon involved.”

Enjeti shot back that Gadde “*literally* went on the Joe Rogan Experience and is therefore the definition of a public figure. My criticism of her for a policy she publicly has defended is in no way responsible for what some rando account may say to her.”

2/ The Twitter executive I mentioned *literally* went on the Joe Rogan Experience and is therefore the definition of a public figure. My criticism of her for a policy she publicly has defended is in no way responsible for what some rando account may say to her pic.twitter.com/HmSQ1JKY7n — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 27, 2022

“Furthermore, I had no idea @elonmusk would reply. Accusing me of bringing him into it is *INSANE*. What was I hoping to accomplish? What does anyone hope to accomplish when sending a f’ing tweet?”

“This is a great example of how the media smears you. I make a substantive point, randos say something. Now myself and @elonmusk and somehow racist/responsible for them! All to cover up the fact that they substantively agree with censorship.”

4/ This is a great example of how the media smears you. I make a substantive point, randos say something. Now myself and @elonmusk and somehow racist/responsible for them! All to cover up the fact that they substantively agree with censorship — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 27, 2022

The entire thread has received more than 2,000 retweets and more than 17,000 likes.

Musk purchased Twitter Monday for nearly $44 billion. As part of the deal, Musk is prohibited from criticizing Twitter via tweet as per a clause, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Dwoskin questioned whether Musk pushed the boundaries by responding to Enjeti’s tweet condemning the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.