Gavin Newsom Makes Stunning Reversal On Shutting Down California’s Last Nuclear Plant

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested Friday he would support keeping the state’s last nuclear power plant open in a sudden reversal.

Newsom appeared to suggest he would back an effort from Diablo Canyon, the state’s only remaining nuclear plant, to request federal funds to help save the facility from shutting down, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. The Biden administration unveiled a $6 billion credit program earlier in April to help prevent nuclear plants from shutting down for economic reasons.

“The requirement is by May 19 to submit an application, or you miss the opportunity to draw down any federal funds if you want to extend the life of that plant,” Newsom told the LA Times. “We would be remiss not to put that on the table as an option.”

The governor’s comments represented a stark change from his previous signals that the plant was not necessary for California’s clean energy goals. Newsom spokesperson Erin Mellon said the governor wouldn’t intervene to keep the plant open in an email to local media in December.

“Our retail energy providers are already in the process of procuring new energy projects to replace the energy produced by Diablo Canyon,” Mellon told the San Luis Obispo Tribune at the time. (RELATED: Consumers Set To Get Crushed As Energy Utilities Switch To Solar, Wind)

A Newsom administration report in 2019 said Diablo Canyon operator Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) “must move forward with plans to safely and quickly decommission” because it “poses a threat to the surrounding community and environment.”

The plant alone accounted for 8.5% of California’s in-state power generation in 2020, according to the California Energy Commission. But PG&E is slated to close the power plant in August 2025 when its federal license is set to expire.

A group of environmental and energy experts penned a letter to Newsom in February, urging him to keep Diablo Canyon open to ensure the state can transition to clean energy. Overall, nuclear energy accounted for about 20% of all U.S. electricity production in 2020, roughly the same as all other renewable energy sources combined, federal data showed.

“We are in a rush to decarbonize and hopefully save our planet from the worsening effects of climate change,” the experts, led by Nobel Laureate and former Energy Secretary Steven Chu, wrote. “We categorically believe that shutting down Diablo Canyon in 2025 is at odds with this goal.”

Newsom’s decision to change his view on Diablo Canyon was influenced by projected widespread power shortages caused by the state’s unreliable renewable energy-fueled grid, according to the LA Times. California suffered devastating power blackouts in August 2020 after solar panels stopped producing enough energy.

Still, Newsom’s office said the governor maintained his view that the plant should be shut down in the long term, the LA Times reported.

Newsom’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.