REPORT: Ukrainian Fighter Pilot Known As The Ghost Of Kyiv Killed In Combat

The Ukrainian fighter jet pilot known around the globe as the Ghost of Kyiv has reportedly been killed fighting the Russians.

The legend of the Ghost of Kyiv went mega-viral following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after an unnamed pilot reportedly shot down multiple Russian aircraft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is A Pilot Known As ‘The Ghost Of Kyiv’ Slaughtering Russian Targets? https://t.co/SWFKmn2Z8K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2022

The alleged pilot has been identified by local reports as Major Stepan Tarabalka and was killed when his MiG-29 was shot down during combat on March 13, according to a Friday report from The London Times.

The London Times also reported that the publication “confirmed the identity of the fighter pilot and his death.” Tarabalka allegedly is credited with 40 kills in the air.

Former Ukrainian President Tweets Epic Photo Of Pilot Allegedly Slaughtering Russian Forces https://t.co/dCPCkFNDrW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 26, 2022

It’s worth noting that information that comes out of war zones is notoriously difficult to confirm at times, but as of right now, this is the reported identity of the Ukrainian pilot responsible for taking down Russian aircraft.

Rumors Circulate Of Ukrainian Pilot Known As ‘The Ghost Of Kyiv’ Smoking Russian Planes https://t.co/uI9pwRuWpX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2022

It’s also worth noting that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko previously tweeted out a photo of the alleged pilot back in February when the war started.

На фото – пілот МіГ-29. Той самий «Привид Києва». Він викликає жах у ворогів та гордість в українців 🇺🇦 На його рахунку 6 перемог над російськими пілотами! З такими потужними захисниками Україна точно переможе! pic.twitter.com/GJLpcJ31Si — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) February 25, 2022

If Tarabalka was the Ghost of Kyiv, I tip my cap to him for slaughtering the Russian invaders and I hope he’s resting in peace. If it’s not true, well, I’m going to have a lot of questions.

For the time being, we have some interesting reporting and I have no doubt his alleged actions have inspired the good people of Ukraine.

На Київщині у бригаді тактичної авіації українські льотчики випробовують французький шолом.https://t.co/tIIv2vVzKK pic.twitter.com/LkzMHedMqE — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 25, 2019

Let us know in the comments your thoughts on the Ghost of Kyiv.