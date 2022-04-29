Editorial

REPORT: Ukrainian Fighter Pilot Known As The Ghost Of Kyiv Killed In Combat

Ghost of Kyiv (Credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images and ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Ukrainian fighter jet pilot known around the globe as the Ghost of Kyiv has reportedly been killed fighting the Russians.

The legend of the Ghost of Kyiv went mega-viral following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after an unnamed pilot reportedly shot down multiple Russian aircraft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The alleged pilot has been identified by local reports as Major Stepan Tarabalka and was killed when his MiG-29 was shot down during combat on March 13, according to a Friday report from The London Times.

The London Times also reported that the publication “confirmed the identity of the fighter pilot and his death.” Tarabalka allegedly is credited with 40 kills in the air.

It’s worth noting that information that comes out of war zones is notoriously difficult to confirm at times, but as of right now, this is the reported identity of the Ukrainian pilot responsible for taking down Russian aircraft.

It’s also worth noting that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko previously tweeted out a photo of the alleged pilot back in February when the war started.

If Tarabalka was the Ghost of Kyiv, I tip my cap to him for slaughtering the Russian invaders and I hope he’s resting in peace. If it’s not true, well, I’m going to have a lot of questions.

For the time being, we have some interesting reporting and I have no doubt his alleged actions have inspired the good people of Ukraine.

