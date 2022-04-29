Editorial

Violent Viral Video Allegedly Shows Massive Strike On Russian Ammo Warehouse

Russian Ammo Warehouse Strike (Credit: Sputnik/Alexandr Demyanchuk/Kremlin via REUTERS and Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1519814713173024769)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ukraine allegedly hammered a Russian ammo storage location in a viral video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukraine’s 53rd Mechanized Brigade allegedly hit a Russian ammo storage warehouse in an unknown location. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As you’d expect after a hit on an ammo site, there was a gigantic explosion. You can check out the video below.

Once again, we have another insane video from the war between Russia and Ukraine. At this point, nothing should shock anyone about what’s happening over there.

War is hell and both sides are fighting tooth and nail to take territory or hold it.

We’ve seen helicopters get shot down, massive gun battles, tanks get obliterated and much more. Like I said, at this point, nothing should shock anyone.

When your country is invaded, you have to fight like hell to defend it and that’s exactly what the Ukrainians are doing.

Let’s hope they continue to take the fight to Putin’s forces for as long as possible!