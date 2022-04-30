The Panthers Draft Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral In The 3rd Round

Matt Corral is headed to the Carolina Panthers.

The former Ole Miss star was drafted Friday night by the Panthers with the 94th overall pick, and his arrival to Carolina should end any speculation about the team trading for Baker Mayfield. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There are two points I want to make. First, I am shocked Corral fell as far as he did in the draft. I honestly think he’s going to be the best QB in this class.

At the very least, he has the most upside. The young man is a great athlete and he has a great arm.

Secondly, you can put a pin in any chatter about the Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield. It would be shocking if that happened at this point.

With Sam Darnold and Corral in the QB room, there’s literally no reason to bring in Mayfield. The Panthers are set with what they have.

I can’t wait to see what Corral does in the NFL. I truly believe he’s going to be one hell of a quarterback.