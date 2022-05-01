Naomi Judd Dead At 76 From ‘Mental Illness’

Ashley Judd announced the death of her mother, Naomi Judd in a statement released to social media Saturday, and revealed ‘mental illness’ as the cause of her death.

The 76-year-old country star was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame May 1 but sadly passed before being able to accept that honor, CNN reported. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” said Ashley Judd in her statement. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public,” said the statement. “We are in unknown territory,” she said.

“My face is all swollen from the medication that I’m on,” said Judd, before confessing that she had previously contemplated suicide . She then discussed her time spent in psychiatric wards and her attempts to overcome depression with the use of medication and electroconvulsive therapy.

"My face is all swollen from the medication that I'm on," said Judd, before confessing that she had previously contemplated suicide . She then discussed her time spent in psychiatric wards and her attempts to overcome depression with the use of medication and electroconvulsive therapy.

"When people meet me they think, 'cause they see me in rhinestones, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am. I'm sort of a fantasy because I want to provide that for them, but then I would come home, and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene," she said in the video. "It was really bad," she painfully admitted.

Judd candidly discussed the depths of her struggles in her 2016 book titled “River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope,” according to CNN.

Naomi and her eldest daughter Wynonna began singing as a professional duo in the 1980s and went on to sell more than 20 million records. They were recognized for hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Love Can Build A Bridge,” according to CNN.