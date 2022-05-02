REPORT: Arizona Cardinals Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Suspended For 6 Games For Violating The NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug Policy

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly been hit with a huge suspension.

The talented receiver has been suspended six games for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, according to Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter didn’t report what specific substance triggered the suspension.

Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hNGNX4Aegx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

This is obviously a massive blow for the Cardinals, and it’s hard to overstate how big of an impact Hopkins missing six games will be.

He’s one of the best receivers in the league, and he’ll now be glued to the bench for six games. That’s not good!

Arizona is losing DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game suspension, it lost Christian Kirk to Jacksonville during free agency, and it adds more insight into the Cardinals’ draft-day trade for former Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Seeing as how the team already has plenty of drama with hammering out a long term deal with quarterback Kyler Murray. Now, his best weapon in the receiving game will miss nearly 1/3 of the upcoming season.

If that’s not a reason to be concerned about what kind of offensive production you’re going to see, I don’t know what is.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended 6 games for violating the NFL’s PED policy, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/HlaFrPlN4X — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 2, 2022

Hopefully, Kliff Kingsbury can figure out a way to fill the void or the Cardinals could be in for a very rough start.