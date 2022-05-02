Editorial

REPORT: Arizona Cardinals Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Suspended For 6 Games For Violating The NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug Policy

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly been hit with a huge suspension.

The talented receiver has been suspended six games for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, according to Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter didn’t report what specific substance triggered the suspension.

This is obviously a massive blow for the Cardinals, and it’s hard to overstate how big of an impact Hopkins missing six games will be.

He’s one of the best receivers in the league, and he’ll now be glued to the bench for six games. That’s not good!

Seeing as how the team already has plenty of drama with hammering out a long term deal with quarterback Kyler Murray. Now, his best weapon in the receiving game will miss nearly 1/3 of the upcoming season.

If that’s not a reason to be concerned about what kind of offensive production you’re going to see, I don’t know what is.

Hopefully, Kliff Kingsbury can figure out a way to fill the void or the Cardinals could be in for a very rough start.