REVIEW: ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Is An Outstanding Series

“Under the Banner of Heaven” has lived up to the hype through the first two episodes.

The highly–anticipated series about some murders in a heavily mormon populated area of Utah is based on a true story from the 1980s, and from the moment I saw the first preview for the show with Andrew Garfield and Gil Birmingham, I knew I was going to like it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, after finally cruising through the first two episodes Sunday night on Hulu, I couldn’t have been more impressed. It’s a damn good show.

There are serious “True Detective” vibes in the show, and it’s incredibly dark as Pyre (Garfield) and Bill (Birmingham) investigate the grisly murder of a mother and her daughter.

As expected, the husband is the early frontrunner for the person responsible, but it doesn’t take long for the authorities to realize there is a much larger picture unfolding in front of them.

While I don’t want to spoil anything, the case “Under the Banner of Heaven” covers is a very well known murder case that happened in Utah. There are endless stories of how it all played out on Google.

For the sake of enjoying the show, I’m trying like hell to avoid spoilers.

What I will say is that the show is so dark that it’s truly unsettling at times. Some scenes will truly make your skin crawl because they’re so sinister and uncomfortable.

Birmingham and Garfield both give grade-A performances, which is what we’ve come to expect from them over the years, and through two episodes, I’m completely hooked.

You can catch new episodes of “The Banner of Heaven” on Hulu every Thursday. I can’t recommend it enough!