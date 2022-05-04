Draymond Green Flips Off Memphis Fans After Getting Hurt In Viral Video

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn’t like Memphis fans.

During a 106-101 loss for Golden State in game two of the series between the Grizzlies and Warriors, Green had to go to the locker room after an injury to his eye, according to Outkick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As he left the floor in Memphis, the talented basketball player hit fans with the double birds, and it was a pretty funny moment. You can watch Green’s dramatic exit below.

Draymond with a message on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ftIvSS00JE — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 4, 2022

This is the kind of stuff the NBA needs to embrace in order to get as high of ratings as possible. Forget promoting the woke garbage. Nobody wants to deal with that.

Give fans some villains and fully embrace them! Give fans carnage and hatred. The fans don’t like Green and he doesn’t like them back!

That’s the kind of hatred and emotions we love to see.

Draymond Green is not a fan of Memphis. This series rules. pic.twitter.com/Hr2sxqL47b — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 4, 2022

I’m a huge basketball fan, but I’m not really a big NBA fan. Why? It’s just not that exciting to me. That’s the honest truth, but my opinion would definitely change if we had more players behaving like this.

Is it mature or appropriate? Probably not, but who cares? This is about saving the NBA’s ratings, and I promise this will help get the job done!

Take a look at Draymond Green’s swollen eye pic.twitter.com/lWK2MjSsHN — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2022

Let us know in the comments what you think about Green’s actions! I’m all for them!