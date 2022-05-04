Parents Facing Murder Charges After Woman Found ‘Melted’ On Couch Get Released From Jail

The parents of a woman who died after she “melted” into her couch were released from a Louisiana jail on bond Wednesday.

Sheila and Clay Fletcher, both 64, were charged with second-degree murder after their daughter, Lacey Fletcher, died in January after potentially more than a decade of alleged neglect, WBRZ reported. Both parents were released on $300,000 bond each on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, the outlet noted.

REPORT: Coroner Says He Cried, Couldn’t Eat For A Week In Most Heinous Crime He’s Ever Seen https://t.co/fW0coOo8sO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2022

Lacey Fletcher spent roughly 12 years sat in her own filth, covered in maggots and sores, on Sheila and Clay Fletcher’s living room couch, the New York Post reported. Lacey’s cause of death was ruled as “severe medical neglect” which led to “chronic malnutrition, acute starvation, immobility, acute ulcer formation, and osteomyelitis,” the coroner, Dr. Ewell Bickham, told the Daily Mail.

Lacey died after the osteomyelitis developed into sepsis, the Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Cause Of Death Confirmed By Family)

Sheila and Clay Fletcher had reportedly spoken to a local doctor about Lacey’s behavior in 2010, saying that she was refusing to leave the house and the sofa specifically, the outlet continued. The doctor told the parents to take her to the hospital, but neither Sheila nor Clay Fletcher admitted Lacey in the following 12 years, the Daily Mail noted.

Bickham said that the photographs of the scene of Lacey’s death were so horrific that medical personnel were on standby as they were shown to the grand jury, the outlet continued. She was found sitting upright in a hole in the couch. She was partially naked and covered in urine, liquid feces, insect bites and maggots, according to the outlet.