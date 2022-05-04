Watch The Intense Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘Interceptor’

Netflix’s upcoming movie “Interceptor” looks like a fun time.

The plot of the film from the streaming giant, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Meet the world’s last defense. One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, fans are in for a very fun time! Give it a watch below.

Do I think this movie will win any awards? No. Do I think it looks awesome? Yes. I think it looks like a damn good time. It looks like something I would have cooked up as a teenager and I say that in the best way possible.

Hijacked nuclear weapons and an attack on an interceptor station is about as good as it gets. It gives me very similar vibes to “The Rock.”

For those of you who don’t know, “The Rock” was an all-time great movie with Ed Harris, Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery about an attack on Alcatraz.

Obviously, it’s a little different, but “Interceptor” certainly seems similar. That’s a good thing. Sometimes, it’s okay to just pop some popcorn and have a good time!

For those of you interested in “Interceptor,” you can catch it on Netflix starting June 3!