Dem Outrage Over Likely Roe Overrule Fueled By Abortion Lobby Cash

Pro-abortion lobbyists announced they would pour $150 million into the 2022 midterms Monday, just hours before a Supreme Court draft opinion revealed the likely overturn of Roe v. Wade that sparked a wave of radical pro-abortion proposals from Democrats.

Planned Parenthood, NARAL and Emily’s List pledged to give $150 million to pro-abortion candidates in the coming election cycle Monday. Democrats who received past contributions from these groups called for packing the Supreme Court and codifying the Roe precedent into federal law after Politico published the leaked draft opinion Monday evening.

The $150 million from pro-abortion groups will support candidates in races across the country, from state legislatures to Congress, according to a press release announcing the pledge. The funds will be used for PAC contributions to candidates, voter outreach, research, paid advertising, communications guidance to promote abortion and in-person actions at state capitals.

We were committed to protect abortion before last night’s leak, and now we’re more committed than ever. https://t.co/JLVEf1wKZn — EMILY’s List (@emilyslist) May 3, 2022

“Today’s announcement represents a united effort to aggressively respond to the unprecedented attacks on sexual and reproductive rights and abortion rights across the country and raise voters’ awareness of the lawmakers who are to blame,” the organizations said in the press release. (RELATED: Dems Make Stunning Admission About Who Can Actually Get An Abortion)

Democratic Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey said the Court must be expanded in response to justices’ likely overturning of Row, and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called for abolishing the Senate filibuster to ram through the codification of Roe into federal law.

I joined activists on the steps of the Supreme Court yesterday to say we are not going back. We are in this fight all the way for abortion rights. pic.twitter.com/V4NnEakwYx — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 4, 2022

Planned Parenthood spent 99.8% of its roughly $12.9 million in outside contributions on supporting Democrats or opposing Republicans in the 2020 election cycle, according to campaign finance data from OpenSecrets. The organization financially supported the 2020 campaigns of President Joe Biden, Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, according to OpenSecrets, all of whom came out against the Court’s draft opinion which favored overturning Roe.

Emily’s List spent 91% of its approximately $38 million in outside contributions on supporting Democrats or opposing Republicans, and just 9% opposing Democrats in the 2020 election cycle, according to campaign finance data from OpenSecrets.

Planned Parenthood, NARAL and Emily’s List did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

