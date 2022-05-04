Biden Says Right To Abortion Comes From Being A ‘Child Of God’

President Joe Biden said that the right to an abortion comes from being a “child of God” during press remarks Wednesday.

“This is about a lot more than abortion … this reminds me of the debate with Robert Bork … [who] believed the only reason you had any inherent rights was because the government gave them to you,” he said.

“I believe I have the rights that I have, not because the government gave them to me … but because I am just a child of God, I exist,” he continued. “I delegated by joining this union here to delegate some rights I have to the government for social good.”

WATCH:

The Supreme Court is expected to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which grants women the federal right to an abortion, according to a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico and verified by the Court as authentic.

As a Catholic, Biden has previously been questioned about his stance on abortion. (RELATED: 22-Year-Old ‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ Scales 61-Story Skyscraper With No Equipment)

“I don’t want to get in a debate with you on theology, but you know,” Biden told a reporter on Ash Wednesday. “Well anyway, I’m not going to make a judgment for other people.”

He described himself as a “strong supporter of Roe v. Wade” in September, but said he respects Americans who don’t support the decision.

“I respect people … who don’t support Roe v. Wade. I respect their views,” he said. “I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all, I respect that. Don’t agree, but I respect that. Not going to impose that on people.”

