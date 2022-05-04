Witness Alleges Johnny Depp Subjected Amber Heard To A ‘Cavity Search’

Johnny Depp allegedly subjected Amber Heard to a “cavity search,” according to a forensic psychologist that spoke in the defamation trial Tuesday.

Dr. Dawn Hughes testified that Depp performed a cavity search and “ostensibly was looking for drugs and felt it acceptable to rip off her night gown and stick his fingers up her vagina to look for cocaine, [he] thought that maybe she was hiding them there,” according to courtroom video obtained by the Law & Crime Network. Hughes went on to say that this incident, along with other alleged acts of sexual violence, occurred in “a drug-fueled rage.”

In addition to the allegations of the cavity search, Hugh claimed that there was an incident in the Bahamas during which Depp allegedly “got angry, he took his fingers and put them in her vagina and moved her around violently in the closet, again an act of sexual violence,” according to the video. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial, YouTube, Law and Crime)

During her time on the stand, Hughes alleged that “there was a number of instances of sexual violence reported in this relationship.” She went on to say, “there were times when he forced her to give him oral sex, when he was angry,” and described these alleged incidents as “moments of dominance” for Depp, according to the video.

Hughes also detailed what she described as “on of the most severe instances of sexual violence” which allegedly transpired in Australia. During this incident, she claimed Depp was “beating and choking” Heard, while saying “I’m going to fucking kill you. I hate you.” She then claims he “grabbed a bottle that was on the bar and penetrated her with that bottle,” according to the video.

The allegations against Depp are part of the ongoing $50 million defamation suit he filed against Heard.