Watch Johnny Depp’s Reaction To His Penis Being Discussed In Court

Johnny Depp’s penis took center stage in court Friday as he laughed and shook his head at the shocking matter that was exposed during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Day 11 of the Depp-Heard trial generated some laughs in the courtroom when Depp’s bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly, was questioned about an incident that allegedly occurred in the foyer of Depp’s home, according to courtroom video presented by The Independent.

A lawyer asked Connolly, “And Mr. Depp was trying to urinate in the foyer, wasn’t he?” Connelly, scrunching his face in a state of apparent confusion, said, “No.” The lawyer pressed on, asking, “Mr. Depp had his penis out, didn’t he?” and was immediately interrupted with an objection. Connolly quipped, “I think I would’ve remembered seeing Mr. Depp’s penis,” according to the video. Depp buried his head in his hands, shook his head, and laughed wholeheartedly as this exchange unfolded.

Many personal moments shared by Depp and Heard have been revealed in the courtroom over the past 11 days, but none caused the courtroom to erupt in laughter quite the way this one did. As the conversation between Connolly and the lawyer continued, Depp’s expression quickly shifted from one of shock, to a chuckle, and eventually, the cameras captured him burying his head with laughter over the interesting exchange about his penis. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Describes Bloody Fights And Amber Heard’s Suicide Threats In Court)

It wasn’t just the discussion about Depp’s penis that had the crowd amused. The actor has also been observed doodling and sketching during the court proceedings, as seen on video posted by People. During Tuesday’s proceedings, Depp doodled on a small sketchpad and showed his creative work to his lawyer, who seemed to engage in a conversation with Depp about the artwork.

Depp took his creativity one step further in court Wednesday, opting for pink and purple markers to accentuate his artistic talents, the outlet noted. Cameras also captured images of Depp’s stash of gummy bear candy, documenting his courtroom sugar-snacking for the world to see, according to video from Entertainment Tonight.