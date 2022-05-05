Daily Caller News Foundation To Host Debate On Big Tech Censorship

The Daily Caller News Foundation is hosting a debate Thursday about Big Tech censorship and how the First Amendment applies to the internet.

The debate will feature Josh Hammer, an opinion editor at Newsweek, and Niam Yaraghi, a senior fellow for governance studies at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation. Paul Larkin, the Rumpel Senior Legal Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation’s Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, will moderate the debate.

Hammer and Yaraghi will debate what role major social media companies have in controlling users’ speech on their platforms.

The debate will take place at The Heritage Foundation on Thursday at 1 p.m. The program will be preceded by a lunch reception at 12 p.m. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DCNF Hosts Fiery Debate On The Issue That’s Mobilizing Parents Across The Country)

“Every poll shows Americans are frustrated with the state of the country, and simply winning elections isn’t enough — the party in power needs to know the best policies to implement,” DCNF Co-Founder and Chairman Neil Patel said in a statement.

“The DCNF’s debate series will tackle some of the biggest issues we face and give leaders with competing perspectives the chance to make their cases for how to restore the American dream,” he continued.

The debate will stream live on YouTube.

It is the fourth and final debate in the DCNF debate series. Previous DCNF debates have examined whether the Republican Party is on the right track, whether companies should take political stands and whether Critical Race Theory (CRT) should be taught in schools.

