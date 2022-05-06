Viral Video Shows Massive Brawl On An Airplane

Some people on an airplane thought it was a good idea to get in a massive melee.

In a video tweeted by @EmMayEvo, a group of people on a KLM flight were trading punches, and the entire altercation was downright insane. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the brawl unfold in the video below. It will make your blood boil.

My two teenage daughters were on the KLM flight to Amsterdam this morning and witnessed this 😞 pic.twitter.com/HS0UUzUjId — Emma Wain (@EmMayEvo) May 5, 2022

Once the plane from Manchester landed in Amsterdam, six English men were arrested for their alleged roles in the fight, according to TMZ.

Seems more than fair if you’re going to be dumb enough to brawl on a plane!

As I’ve said too many times to count, nobody likes flying. It’s awful and that’s why people belly up to the bar beforehand to get few drinks in them.

All we want to do on a plane is sleep, read or listen to our entertainment options until the plane lands. The last thing anyone wants to do is deal with annoying or violent people.

Remember, we just all witnessed what happens when you annoy Mike Tyson on a plane, and I’m 100% on his side!

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions.