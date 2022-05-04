Fans Get In A Huge Fight During Cubs/White Sox Game In Crazy Viral Video

Fans were out of control Tuesday night during the Cubs/White Sox game.

In a viral video tweeted by @BleacherBumTodd, fans were in a massive brawl during the game and the video has to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely out of control.

Once again, we have fans behaving like absolute morons in the stands of a sporting event. At this point, there’s no reason for anyone to be surprised by this kind of conduct.

Every other day, I get online and there’s another group of people brawling. Nothing surprises me anymore. People love to brawl! It’s just the nature of the beast.

As I’ve said too many times to count, if you ever find yourself brawling during a sporting event, you’re an absolute clown. It’s truly that simple.

Short of needing to fight to stay alive, there’s never a reason to get in a huge brawl. There just isn’t, but I guess it’s bound to happen when you squeeze a bunch of idiots into a small area.

Welcome to modern America!

Let us know your thoughts on the brawl in the comments below.