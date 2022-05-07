Ukraine Hammers Russians With A Huge Strike In Awesome Viral Video

Ukraine continues to fight like hell against Russia.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian Shturm-S ATGM carrier got lit up in epic fashion by a strike from the Ukrainians, and the explosion was great.

You can watch the epic video below.

Video of a strike on a Russian Shturm-S ATGM carrier by Ukraine’s 30th Mechanized Brigade.https://t.co/RVVbWchC3Ahttps://t.co/NgOEXJRYO2 pic.twitter.com/dkbKg0kkqd — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 7, 2022

As I’ve said too many times to count, there seems to be a new war video out of Ukraine every single day at this point. The war has been going on for months, and the videos just don’t stop.

It’s just the latest reminder that the Ukrainians don’t plan on quitting.

Remember when everyone thought this war was going to be over within a couple days? Remember when nobody thought Ukraine would be able to hold out long?

Well, all those predictions turned out to be dead wrong. Yes, the Russians have taken some territory, but the Ukrainians have managed to punch well above their weight.

It’s been incredibly inspiring to watch.

