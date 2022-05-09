NYT Aborts ‘Fetus’

The New York Times (NYT) removed the term “fetus” from Monday’s Wordle game, saying the outlet wants the game to remain separate from major news events.

The NYT called the word choice “unintentional and a coincidence” in their statement addressing the word’s appearance in the game. The term was included into Wordle in January 2021, and some are receiving an outdated version of the game, the statement said.

“Some users may see an outdated answer that seems closely connected to a major recent news event. This is entirely unintentional and a coincidence — today’s original answer was loaded into Wordle last year,” the statement read. “At New York Times Games, we take our role seriously as a place to entertain and escape, and we want Wordle to remain distinct from the news.”

A fetus is defined as a “developing human from usually two months after conception to birth,” according to Merriam-Webster.

The reportedly leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion overturning the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade sparked major uproar from pro-abortion activists across the country. Large protests opposing the possible overturn of the 49-year-old decision have reached the homes of Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts, plus have disrupted church services in recent days.

Today’s daily Wordle answer from the New York Times was “fetus”, until they scrambled to change it. NYT: “This is entirely unintentional and a coincidence. Today’s original answer was loaded into Wordle last year.” That seems really stupid on their part. pic.twitter.com/2SQtk8dk1B — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 9, 2022

The statement said users should refresh their browsers to receive an updated version of the game that eliminated “fetus” as a possible answer. (RELATED: ‘Violence Is Their Religion’: Tucker Carlson Calls Out The Left Threatening Violence Against The Supreme Court)

“We want to emphasize that this is a very unusual circumstance. When we acquired Wordle in January, it had been built for a relatively small group of users,” the statement continued. “We’re now busy revamping Wordle’s technology so that everyone always receives the same word. We are committed to ensuring that tens of millions of people have a gratifying and consistent experience, every day.”

Pro-abortion protesters barged into the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles during a Sunday mass wearing costumes appearing to mirror the outfits of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood detailing the lives of women in a deeply patriarchal society. The pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us urged for the disruption of church services with a TikTok video of women entering a Catholic Church in protest.

Pro-life resource centers and churches, including the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Portland, Oregon, have been vandalized by pro-abortion protesters since the draft leaked.