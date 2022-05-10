HBO Releases Electric Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 4

HBO has dropped the trailer for the fourth season of “Westworld.”

Season three for the hit show with Ed Harris premiered in March 2020 and more than two years later, fans will finally return for season four staring June 26.

Judging from the trailer released for the upcoming season, it looks like fans are in for a wild time. Give it a watch below.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how excited I am for the upcoming season of “Westworld.” It’s been way too long since we had a new season of the hit show.

It’s been more than two years! Two years, folks! Much like a lot of great shows during the pandemic, fans had to wait far too long for new content.

Now, in late June, we’re returning for another season of the epic series about robots and humans. Was season three a bit disappointing?

Yes, but we’re going back to the park from the looks of the preview, and that’s something that should make fans everywhere happy.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below on the trailer and the upcoming season. I can’t wait!