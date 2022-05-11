Brandi Love Disagrees With Potential Porn Ban On Twitter, Supports ‘Sensitive Content’ Settings

Another porn star has come out against Twitter potentially banning adult content.

A massive debate has unfolded about whether or not Twitter should ban porn following comments from former adult actress Lisa Ann. Kendra Lust and Courtney Cummz already spoke to me in support of not completely banning adult content, and you can now add Brandi Love to the list of women who don’t support Lisa Ann’s stance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘Hot Fetishes’: Famous Porn Stars Discuss If Twitter Should Ban Pornography https://t.co/SeDz9aWEY4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 10, 2022

Love told me the following in an exclusive statement:

Damn right I have something to say about that. I disagree with Lisa on this. I’m disappointed she’s taking that position. 1. The issue of adult entertainment has been settled at the Supreme Court. 2. When you start limiting free speech based on your own personal preferences, you’re no better than those currently censoring free speech. I’m reminded of what Larry Flynt’s attorney, Alan Isaacman said to the Cincinnati Court [in the movie ‘The People vs. Larry Flynt’], ‘We live in a free country, and that’s a powerful idea. That’s a magnificent way to live. But there is a price for that freedom , which is sometimes we have to tolerate things we don’t necessarily like.’ 3. Twitter is the only platform that actually does it right. a. My profile is set to ‘sensitive content’ b. In order to see my content, you, the viewer, must agree to see sensitive content. You make that choice. Now I’ve been a vocal advocate for all nudity being placed behind a paywall as this would automatically protect content producers, as well as underage access. I also wish that Twitter would allow content producers to operate their accounts like an OnlyFans whereby adult content or premium content could be placed behind a paywall. But that’s a far cry from banning something protected by the 1st …let me repeat the FIRST Amendment. It’s the cornerstone of our Constitutional Republic.

Elon Musk doesn’t even officially own Twitter yet, and he already has massive debates to oversee and rule on. Ever since Lisa Ann endorsed banning porn on Twitter, opinions have been all over the place.

Love is just the latest side to come out against a ban, and I’m sure she won’t be the last.

Porn Legend Asks Elon Musk To Do One Thing When He Buys Twitter https://t.co/E4e62iGBNR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2022

What we do know is that Elon doesn’t seem too interested in implementing a bunch of rules and restrictions. Now, does that mean he won’t move to restrict adult content on the platform?

I have no idea. It’s honestly just a complete unknown at this point in time.

Porn Star Brandi Love Reacts To Being Thrown Out Of A Conservative Event, Calls It An ‘Egregious’ Example Of Cancel Culture https://t.co/lAQaYyFF1p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 18, 2021

Let us know in the comment whose side you are!