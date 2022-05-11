REPORT: The Packers Would Trade Jordan Love For A 2nd Or 3rd Round Pick

The asking price for Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love might not be very high.

Love’s future with the Packers seems very much up in the air ever since the team handed Aaron Rodgers a massive extension, but it sounds like he could be dealt for the right price. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport said the Packers could ultimately decide to trade Love for a second or possibly a third round pick.

You can watch him break it down below.

“I’m sure the Packers would take a 2nd or maybe a 3rd rounder for Jordan Love” ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/eqsFuzp9bO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2022

A decision is going to eventually have to be made on Jordan Love because he’s going to be up for a new deal, and as a former first round pick, there is no shot the Packers pay him a big chunk of money with Rodgers still starting.

That would seem to indicate it’s only a matter of time before Love gets shipped out of town.

Love has two more seasons on his rookie deal, and both years are very cheap. So, no decision has to be made immediately, but one has to come eventually.

From a pure economics standpoint, I see no way he can remain on the team past 2023. Will the Packers find a suitable trade partner before then?

Only time will tell, but with every passing day, choosing Love in the first round of the 2020 draft looks like a disastrous decision.