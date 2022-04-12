Packers CEO Mark Murphy Says The Team Hasn’t ‘Really Seen Enough’ From Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers don’t sound like they know what they have in Jordan Love.

Love was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 draft, but the 23-year-old passer has seen very limited reps in his career. Well, it sounds like the Packers aren’t even sure how to judge the former Utah State passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Packers CEO Mark Murphy said the following when discussing the young quarterback with Tom Grossi, according to BroBible:

I think this preseason is important for him…We think he can be a good player, but we haven’t really seen enough. So I think this preseason will be good for him. He’s a talented player. I know the decision to draft him has been questioned by a number of people, but it’s such an important position in our league that investing future assets at the position…They said the same thing when we drafted Aaron.

The Packers have a big dilemma on their hands when it comes to what to do with Jordan Love, and I don’t envy the team’s position at all.

Soon, a decision will have to be made on Love’s contract, and it’s hard to imagine the Packers can afford to pay him much seeing as how Aaron Rodgers scored a massive extension.

It’s not economically feasible to carry two large quarterback contracts on one roster. That’s a great way to tank a team.

The problem is that Love has just one start in his career, and he didn’t really impress. So, nobody had any idea whether or not the former first round pick could be a viable starter in the league.

With so many question marks floating around him, it’s hard to imagine his trade value is very high. Would the Packers dump him for a third round pick after burning a first to get Love? That might eventually be the decision the Packers are faced with.

We’ll see how it all shakes out with Love, but as we all know, the NFL is an unpredictable place.