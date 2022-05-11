Caleb Williams Explains The Meme He Uses To Slide Into Women’s DMs

USC quarterback Caleb Williams wants people to know he’s not afraid to slide into the DMs.

In a TikTok video shared by USC backup quarterback Mo Hasan, the former Oklahoma star and current USC QB1 showed the meme he uses to break the ice with women in their private messages. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Think I’m kidding? I can promise I’m not. You can watch the video below.

Is Caleb Williams focused on winning a national title or is he focused on making videos for the internet? If it’s the latter, he should pack his bags and get the hell off campus.

I don’t know why, but this stuff really gets under my skin. He hasn’t even thrown a pass yet for the Trojans, but he apparently has time to focus on podcasting.

Not just podcasting, but podcasting about the dumbest subject imaginable. You think the fans care about how he DMs women? Hell no. They want to see wins, titles and USC returned to glory.

If you don’t understand that mindset, find a different sport than college football. This is a big boy sport, and I expect the stars within it to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects that reality.

If I saw a Wisconsin star podcasting before having a ton of success on the field, I’d be saying the exact same thing!

Williams should bring a national title back to Los Angeles and then I’ll give a damn about what he has to say about DMing women!

