USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Is Splitting Reps In Spring Practice With Miller Moss

College football fans are supposed to believe that USC is having a real quarterback competition.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams transferred to the Trojans after Lincoln Riley left Norman to take over USC, and he should open the season as the Heisman favorite. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, he’s apparently not taking all the QB1 reps in practice!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

Miller Moss, who has zero shot of winning the starting job, was talking about whether or not he’s getting a fair shot, according to the Los Angeles Times, and he said, “Absolutely. Coach Riley has been great. He’s been honest and open with us about everything. Honestly, he really invests in his quarterbacks. That’s something that’s been refreshing, and I really appreciate it.”

Furthermore, the duo is splitting reps right now, according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

One of my favorite things about college football is when there’s a clear cut starter for a team, but players still jump through the hoops of pretending like there’s a legit quarterback competition.

Let me be crystal clear for everyone reading this. There is zero competition in Los Angeles. It’s going to be the Caleb Williams show this fall and anyone who thinks differently is delusional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

He didn’t transfer from Oklahoma to ride the bench. Williams transferred from Norman to set the world on fire in Los Angeles with Lincoln Riley, and that’s exactly what he’s going to do.

If you think Miller Moss, who I’m sure is a nice guy, is going to beat out the future NFL QB, I really don’t know what to tell you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

Williams will 100% be QB1 once week one rolls around. That’s a promise you can take to the bank!