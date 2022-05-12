Finland Says It Intends To Join NATO ‘Without Delay’

Following the announcement, Russia warned that Finland joining NATO “will cause serious damage to bilateral Russian-Finnish relations and the maintaining of stability and security in the Northern European region,” BBC News reported. The country continued on to describe Finland’s announcement as “a radical change in the country’s foreign policy.”

“Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to neutralize the threats to its national security that arise from this,” the Russian statement read, though it did not specify what the consequences would be.

Russia’s foreign minister also noted that “Helsinki must be aware of the responsibility and consequences of such a move,” NBC News reported.

Finland’s plan to join NATO coincides with both Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine and fears that Russia may move beyond Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted that Finland would receive a warm welcome into the alliance. (RELATED: Trump Said Finland And Russia Have Had A Good Relationship, But Relations Are Frosty And Russia Has Invaded Finland)