Travon Walker Agrees To A $37.4 Million Contract With The Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travon Walker has agreed to a deal with the team.

Walker has agreed to a four-year rookie deal with the franchise worth a fully guaranteed $37.4 million, according to ProFootballTalk.

The former Georgia superstar and first pick of the draft will receive a $24.4 million signing bonus.

For those of you who don’t know, rookie contracts in the NFL are more or less slotted by draft position, and there’s very little to be negotiated.

Back in the day, NFL rookies picked in the first round would get monster contracts with varying amounts of guaranteed money. However, those days are long gone!

Having said that, going from winning a national title last season with Georgia to scoring a $37.4 million deal with the Jaguars as the first pick of the draft sure is a nice ride.

If Walker is smart with his money, he shouldn’t ever have to work again no matter how his NFL career shakes out after scoring this deal.

Props to Walker for getting his money. Don’t spend it all in one place!