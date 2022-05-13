Here’s How Many Illegal Migrants Texas Has Bused To DC

Texas has bused 922 migrants from the border to Washington, D.C. through an effort that began in early April, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Friday press release.

Since Abbott pledged to bus migrants to Washington on April 6, a total of 35 buses have arrived in the nation’s capital in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) announcement that Title 42 would end May 23, according to the press release. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expecting to have to accommodate a surge of migrants, and is adding facilities to be able to hold 18,000 migrants at a time. (RELATED: Arizona Is Busing Migrants To DC. Guess Who They Want To Pay For It?)

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Abbott said when he announced the plan.

This was a very emotional moment for these migrants, who made long treks to get here and still have a ways to go. They were excited, taking selfies and smiling (& asking me what Union Station was), for the most part. The moms and babies looked exhausted. 6/6 Julio from Cuba-> pic.twitter.com/mzQWDeOwQN — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 4, 2022

The buses can accommodate 40 migrants, Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) previously told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Some of the buses weren’t full and migrants departing them said they had no intention of staying in Washington, TheDCNF previously observed.

