REPORT: Talks Between The Browns And Seahawks For Baker Mayfield ‘Haven’t Progressed Into Advanced Stages’

It sounds like talks between the Browns and Seahawks for Baker Mayfield have stalled.

The Browns have been trying to find anyone in the NFL willing to take Mayfield off their hands after trading for Deshaun Watson, but so far, nobody seems interested. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Seahawks have been one of the teams often mentioned as a possible landing spot, and while Seattle doesn’t seem eager, the franchise might be kicking the tires on the idea of adding Mayfield.

However, it seems like talks aren’t going anywhere. Trade talks between the two sides for Mayfield “haven’t progressed into advanced stages,” according to USA Today writer Mike Jones.

That means for the foreseeable future, Mayfield will continue to be on the Browns.

The trade market for Baker Mayfield is non-existent, and the Browns can’t give him away for the price of a cheap case of beer. This is what happens when your bad attitude and issues outweigh your talents! pic.twitter.com/Yqn0RqHIge — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 10, 2022

I’m probably harsher on Mayfield than 99% of the media out there, but this is honestly getting ridiculous at this point. Even though Mayfield isn’t a great quarterback, he’s probably better than Drew Lock.

The Browns have to get rid of him. They have to get his salary off their books. Why not take a fifth or sixth round pick for him? Baker Mayfield for one season at the price of a late draft pick is worth it.

He’s definitely not worth a high draft pick, but I would burn a late one to get him in a heartbeat. The fact that hasn’t happened yet is a pretty good indication of how teams feel about him.

The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to give away Baker Mayfield for even a broken washing machine. It’s time to admit the former first overall pick is a huge bust at this point in his career. pic.twitter.com/bEKZ4GKJUI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 27, 2022

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out, but things aren’t looking great for the former first overall pick.