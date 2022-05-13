‘Biden’s Mistake Is … ‘: Musk Boils Down The White House, In One Tweet

Billionaire Elon Musk claimed Thursday the only reason President Joe Biden got elected was because people “wanted less drama,” and he’s got a point.

“Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country,” Musk tweeted. “But actually everyone just wanted less drama.”

A 2020 Pew Research poll found that 56% of Biden supporters said they would vote for Biden simply because he’s not Trump. Nearly one-fifth of voters polled said they’d choose Biden because of his leadership while 13% cited his “personality and temperament.”

The poll was conducted between July 27-August 2 amongst 2,038 voters.

“It’s not that Democrats or people that voted for Biden didn’t like him,” Political Science professor and director of the Pennsylvania-based Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, Christopher Borick, said, according to CBC News. “They have a federal favorable view. But it’s hard to identify a lot of excitement about his candidacy. The excitement came from the idea of getting rid of Donald Trump in the White House.”

Conservative political commentator Jason Whitlock expressed a similar sentiment while speaking on Fox News in 2020, according to RealClearPolitics.

“Donald Trump’s support is coming from people who love Donald Trump, who unconditionally love Donald Trump,” Whitlock said. “Biden supporters hate Donald Trump. That is their energy source. It has nothing to do with Joe Biden. This is about can you take hate and turn that into something that is a winning formula for you.”

But here’s the catch, Biden knows this just as well.

Recall that just over a week ago, the president of the United States smeared millions of Americans who are pro-life as “ultra-MAGA.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Declares Trump ‘The Great MAGA King’)

This wasn’t an off-hand comment, this was deliberate political posturing in which Biden tried to remind his base that while he may be incompetent, at least he’s not part of the sCaRy “ultra-MAGA” crowd.

Much to Biden and the Democrats’ umbrage, former President Donald Trump still controls the Republican base. His endorsement of Ohio candidates proved fruitful, with Trump-back candidates making massive wins. His “America First” policies have reinvigorated millions of Americans who are rejecting globalism and embracing populism. Even with Trump out of office, his influence is far too large to ignore.

Thus, it’s up for Biden and the Democrats to slander and smear as best they can to remind their rather unenthused base that while getting out and voting in the midterms may not be important to them personally, if they don’t, then they’re partaking in the election of pro-Trump candidates and giving credence to the “ultra-MAGA” crowd.