Joe Biden Declares Trump ‘The Great MAGA King’

President Joe Biden declared former President Donald Trump “the great MAGA king” during a speech at the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) convention in Chicago Wednesday.

Biden, who had previously been endorsed by the IBEW, spoke to the convention and highlighted his administration’s achievements including the American Rescue Plan, and passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Towards the end of his speech, Biden highlighted Republican’s criticism of that his administration’s policies contributed to inflation before referring to the former president as “The Great MAGA King.” (RELATED: Psaki Tells Americans That If You Don’t Support Roe V. Wade, You’re ‘Ultra MAGA’)

“My Republican colleagues say these programs to help the working class and middle class people, they say that’s why we have inflation. They’re dead wrong. Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president. The first year of my presidency, the first year, I reduced the deficit, literally reduced the deficit by $350 billion. First year. And this year, we’re on track to cut the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion, the biggest decline in debt ever in American history.”

Biden is now calling Trump “The Great MAGA King” Seriously confused how this is supposed to be insulting. pic.twitter.com/8tx9IM6tOr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2022

Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott’s “Rescue America” proposal was criticized later by the president as he deemed it the “ultra-MAGA plan.” Biden claimed last Wednesday that supporters of Trump and MAGA supporters in general were the most extreme political organization in recent American history.

Scott has stated he believes his proposal should be the focus of the GOP’s agenda moving into the midterms. The proposal focuses on key issues such as education, immigration, public safety and Big Tech.

The IBEW is a labor union that represents approximately 775,000 workers and retirees in the electrical industry in several countries including the United States, Canada, Guam, Panama, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.