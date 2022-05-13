Stephen A. Smith Stars In Awesome Schedule Release Video For The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys might have won the NFL’s schedule release announcement with an awesome video.

The Cowboys released a video starring Stephen A. Smith being taken out of context to hype up the team, and it's legit hilarious. You can give it a watch below.

If you’re an NFL fan and aware of Stephen A.’s fandom, you’re going to love it.

We couldn’t think of any one better to give his first take on our 2022 season schedule. Enjoy…😂😂😂 Get your 🎟s here ➡️ https://t.co/1BD9uuQhew@seatgeek | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HJSCsoWA20 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022

Say whatever you want about Jerry Jones or Stephen A. Smith, but the one thing you won’t ever be able to say about either of them is that they aren’t self-aware.

They’re very self-aware and they leaned into it for this awesome schedule announcement video.

Stephen A. Smith likes to drag the Cowboys when things go wrong. It’s his brand and it’s one of the reasons he’s mega-famous. Clearly, Jerry Jones has his own thoughts on the subject.

So, they teamed up and gave fans an awesome schedule announcement video. All the way around, it was pretty damn cool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

Props to the Cowboys and Stephen A. for one hell of a creative schedule announcement delivery.