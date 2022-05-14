President Of Women’s March Promises ‘Summer Of Rage’

In the wake of the recent leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, Rachel Carmona, the president of Women’s March, declared that there would be a “summer of rage” unless “the attacks on our bodies let up,” Reuters reported.

Pro-abortion activist groups including the Women’s March, Planned Parenthood and others have planned upwards of 400 “Bans Off Our Bodies” demonstrations for Saturday, according to Reuters. The demonstrations around the United States claim to be in response to the Supreme Court’s draft opinion leak, which was originally reported by Politico earlier this month. Carmona, the president of Women’s March, claimed that “For the women of this country, this will be a summer of rage,” Reuters reported. “We will be ungovernable until this government starts working for us, until the attacks on our bodies let up, until the right to an abortion is codified into law,” Carmona continued. (RELATED: CNN Spins ‘Right-Wing’ Violence Narrative As Abortion Activists Rage Nationwide)

Saturday’s nationwide demonstrations by pro-abortion groups are allegedly the first of many future coordinated protests, according to the report.

Activists in New York City joined thousands of abortion-rights supporters across the United States, starting what organizers said would be ‘a summer of rage’ if the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide https://t.co/cKZYmvVivQ pic.twitter.com/z5CzxQvuoP — Reuters (@Reuters) May 14, 2022

While the leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization written by Justice Samuel Alito expressed the court’s intent to overturn Roe v. Wade, the votes and finalized ruling are not expected until June, and the court’s holding is subject to change.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”