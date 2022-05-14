REPORT: Rapper Lil Keed Dead At 24

Rapper Lil Keed has reportedly died.

The popular musician’s brother announced Lil Keed’s death at the age of 24 early Saturday morning. His cause of death isn’t known at this time, according to Complex. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the death announcement post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONE (@lilgotit)

His girlfriend Quana Bandz also posted about his death, and wrote in part, “I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby?”

You can read her full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QUANA BANDZ💗 (@quanabandz.f)

It’s worth noting that Keed was associated with Young Stoner Life Records, which is the target of a criminal investigation involving Young Thug, but it’s important to not jump to conclusions of any kind.

The last thing you want to do when someone tragically dies is jump to conclusions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEED TALK TO EM 👿 (@lilkeed)

As I often say, death is always hard, but it’s a hell of a lot harder when someone with their whole life ahead of them passes away.

It’s nothing short of absolutely tragic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEED TALK TO EM 👿 (@lilkeed)

Make sure to keep checking back on the latest details as we have them on this developing situation. Hopefully, the cause of death is out soon.