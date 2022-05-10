REPORT: Rapper Young Thug Arrested On Multiple Charges

Young Thug is reportedly in trouble with the law.

The superstar rapper was arrested Monday in Georgia on felony charges of conspiracy to violate the racketeer influence and corrupt organizations act and criminal street gang activity, according to TMZ.

Authorities reportedly tore apart his house in Atlanta and dug up his backyard, according to the same report. The video below allegedly shows part of the raid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATLSCOOP™🍑 (@atlscoop)

Michael Seiden reported that the rapper Gunna has also been charged in a “56 count indictment in Fulton County.” It’s not clear whether or not he’s in custody, according to the TMZ report.

BREAKING: Rappers @youngthug ,@1GunnaGunna among 28 defendants charged in 56 count indictment in Fulton County. My colleague @MarkWinneWSB & I have exclusive details. @wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

As always, both men have the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but this is a very serious situation.

This isn’t a jaywalking ticket. These are incredibly serious charges, and the indictment paints a picture of a massive criminal organization.

This completes the list of defendants and charges: pic.twitter.com/IsfCD8C3OS — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Again, this is all alleged at this time, but as you can tell from the fact lots of people were taken down in the operation, the authorities clearly feel it’s a serious situation that warranted serious attention and resources.

JUST IN: @youngthug booked into @FultonSheriff on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act & Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. He will make his first appearance on Tuesday at 1130 am. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LRSeus8Lsc — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on this developing situation.